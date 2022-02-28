BTS’ Jungkook becomes the fastest K-Pop artist to achieve this milestone on Spotify; Find out

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook has another ‘first’ to his name! Going by Spotify’s latest update, Jungkook now has over five million monthly listeners and one million followers on the global music streaming platform. The BTS member achieved these figures with just one track, ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA)’, and in only about two weeks since the song’s release.

With this, Jungkook becomes the fastest K-Pop male soloist to achieve both the milestones on Spotify. Additionally, Jungkook is now the fastest K-pop act overall to reach 1 million followers on Spotify in 16 days, surpassing BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s record of 43 days.

Previously, on February 16, Jungkook also became the only Asian act to have the most number of followers on Spotify in the first 24 hours, with 5,73,410. He also recorded more than 1 million monthly listeners in one day with just one single 'Stay Alive’. Additionally, his OST ‘Stay Alive’ has now spent two weeks reigning on Spotify’s ‘K-Pop Global’ chart at number one.

Ever since its release on February 11, ‘Stay Alive’, the OST for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ has been both making and breaking records. The song not only became the first track by a Korean soloist to top the Worldwide iTunes chart but also achieved the highest streams for any soloist’s track on its first day by achieving 4.27 million streams on Spotify.

Jungkook also recorded the biggest debut week for a Korean soloist with ‘Stay Alive’ as it recorded over 18.8 M filtered streams on Spotify Global, and achieved the highest debut position for any Korean soloist on the platform, securing the 10th spot on Spotify’s Global Weekly Chart.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jungkook!

