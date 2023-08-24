BTS' Jungkook becomes fastest K-Pop soloist to hit 2 Billion Spotify streams, rewriting records

BTS’ Jungkook has become the fastest solo K-pop artist to achieve two billion streams. He has gathered these streams across all credits on his Spotify profile. Jungkook has written a new history on Spotify with this achievement.

Jungkook has achieved this record based on all his solo songs

With his recent hit single Seven and other solo songs like Still With You, Left and Right, and Dreamers, among others, he has achieved the record of surpassing 2 billion streams. With this monumental accomplishment, he not only cements his status as a musical genius but also writes his name in the record books as the fastest K-Pop soloist to reach this summit of success. All these songs showcase Jungkook's versatility as an artist, demonstrating his ability to captivate listeners with his soulful vocals and emotional performances. Apart from his massive contributions to the all-talented boy band BTS, he is also shining as a solo artist. His musical tracks have resonated with fans, allowing him to explore different genres and styles while still maintaining his unique musical identity. Jungkook joins the ranks of BTS member SUGA, who achieved two billion Spotify streams across his solo discography on Spotify, including under SUGA and Agust D, as well as his solo songs under BTS, on September 26, 2022. IU is another soloist who reached the two million streams mark on Spotify, across all credits, on January 6, 2023. She holds the title of the most-streamed K-pop female soloist.

Jungkook’s other achievements

BTS' Jungkook has shattered numerous records with his solo debut, securing a place among the music industry's most significant figures in history. Back in July, Jungkook achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Korean soloist to simultaneously debut a song at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. charts. As of the week ending on August 26, Seven has maintained its hold on the No. 1 position on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for an impressive fifth consecutive week. This accomplishment establishes Jungkook’s dominance over the music industry and how much fans love his music. Remarkably, Seven has also achieved the distinction of becoming the very first Korean artist's song to spend five weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200, surpassing the prior record set by his own group BTS's 2020 hit Dynamite, which reigned for four weeks. Furthermore, Seven has maintained its position within the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, presently holding the No. 30 spot this week. This achievement marks a historic moment, as Seven becomes the first song by a Korean soloist to remain in the top 30 for its initial five weeks.

Adding to the excitement, a new version of Seven is on the horizon. BIGHIT MUSIC has unveiled a teaser poster confirming an upcoming collaboration between BTS' Jungkook and Alesso for a remix of Seven featuring Latto. Crafted and produced by Alesso, the remix promises to infuse the song with his unique artistic touch.

