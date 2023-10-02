BTS’ Jungkook becomes fastest male artist to surpass 800 million streams on Spotify with single Seven

BTS' Jungkook's single Seven featuring American rapper Latto is still going strong even after months since its release. The pop hit which was released on July 14 entered multiple charts and established the idol as a capable soloist. The song also received the Song of the Summer Award at MTV VMAs 2023.

Jungkook’s Seven becomes the fastest song by a male artist to receive 800 million streams

BTS member Jungkook is known for being a multitalented idol who is more than just good at everything he does. His venture as a solo artist with the single Seven is a testament to his skills and capabilities. On September 30, Seven surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify making Jungkook the first male artist to achieve this feat in the shortest time. The song featuring Latto is also the fastest collaboration to receive such a large number of listens. On September 17, the song entered the list of the fastest songs to receive 700 million streams on the platform making it the second fastest track to do so after Miley Cyrus' Flowers which broke the record in 62 days. The music video features Han Seo Hee and garnered millions of views within the first few hours.

Jungkook's latest single 3D and its success

On September 29, Jungkook released his single 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow. The song quickly entered the global charts and firmly placed itself in the top spots. 3D charted on iTunes, Spotify and Oricon lists. The pop R&B song has catchy beats and a lively style. Talking about his new single the idol said that this mature track is fun, enjoyable, and is a little shocker due to its more mature lyrics. On October 1, the dance practice video was released which featured the Jam Republic who are a part of the international dance crew Royal Family. Currently, Jam Republic is participating in the second season of Street Women Fighter. The dance video has been garnering a lot of attention because of the groovy moves and smooth steps. Four remix versions of the song were also released on October 2.

