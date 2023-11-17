BTS' Jungkook becomes FIRST and ONLY K-pop soloist to surpass 40M+ monthly listeners in Spotify history

Jungkook, the exceptionally talented member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, consistently reinforces his remarkable vocal prowess while continually setting and breaking records. The songs from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, became a smashing hit and even earned him numerous records, including the Guinness World Record.

Jungkook, rightfully titled the ‘golden maknae’ of the internationally celebrated K-pop sensation BTS, continues to shine not only as a phenomenal vocalist but also as a record-breaker. His debut solo album, GOLDEN, became an instant hit, propelling him into the limelight and setting the stage for numerous accolades, including recognition by the Guinness World Records.

Amidst his array of achievements, Jungkook has now etched his name in Spotify’s history books. He stands as the inaugural and sole K-pop soloist to exceed an astounding 40 million monthly listeners on this prominent music streaming platform.

Jungkook's journey as a solo artist has been nothing short of triumphant. His voice's resonance and his music's impact have captivated audiences worldwide. The success of GOLDEN catapulted Jungkook into the realm of solo stardom, showcasing not only his vocal prowess but also his ability to connect with fans on a deeply emotional level through his artistry.

While amassing records and accolades, Jungkook's latest milestone on Spotify underscores his fanbase's fervent support and dedication, propelling him to unprecedented heights within the music industry. His achievement as the foremost K-pop soloist on Spotify is a testament to the global admiration for his musical talent and unwavering devotion from his admirers.

Jungkook's debut solo concert, GOLDEN Live On Stage, is set for November 20

BIGHIT MUSIC's surprise announcement about Jungkook's inaugural solo concert was followed by additional details on Weverse. Jungkook will headline his first solo concert, GOLDEN Live On Stage, on November 20 at 8 PM KST. This event commemorates his debut solo album, GOLDEN, and will feature an exclusive Weverse livestream. The concert will be accessible via the Weverse app, website, and TV app, offering real-time subtitles in eight languages: English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish.

