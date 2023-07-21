BTS’ Jungkook becomes first K-pop artist to do THIS in Spotify history as Seven crosses 100 million streams

On July 21, it was confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook’s latest solo release Seven crossed 100 million streams, becoming the fastest song to reach the milestone in Spotify history. It took only 6 days to rack up so many streams, proving Jungkook’s popularity even as a solo artist. He beat Miley Cyrus' Flower, which raked 100 million streams in 7 days. Since its release, fans have been listening to it and loving the amazing lyrics as well as catchy instrumental.

On July 21st, Jungkook dropped a remix variant of his solo single 'Seven'. There are a sum of 4 remix tracks that were released: ' Island' mix, 'Nightfall' blend, 'Festival' blend, and 'Lofi' blend. Contrasted with the remix of the Weekday Ver. released on July 17th, this Weekend Ver has a bright and upbeat sound like spending weekdays with Jungkook's lively voice. The Island mix is a remix that borrows an Afropop rhythm to create a vacation vibe. By combining the romanticism of the sunset with the string line, pizzicato and the gloom of the drill genre, the Nightfall mix exudes a different charm. With an intense EDM sound and a funky sensibility, the Festival mix conveys the atmosphere of a festival after sunset. The Lofi mix is a remix that is based on the Lofi hip-hop genre. It combines jazz and hip-hop sounds and gives you the feeling of being in a jazz bar that is deeply rooted in the dawn.

'Seven' is the first song by a Korean soloist to enter the global chart at Spotify and has kept up with the best position on the 'Daily Top Song Global' chart for 6 continuous days. As per the most recent charts by Oricon on July 19th, Clean Ver. of Jungkook's 'Seven', which was released on July 14th, entered the Weekly Digital Ranking with 24,996 week by week downloads and went directly to No. 1. Expectations for the weekly ranking were raised earlier when this song topped Oricon's Daily Digital Single Ranking for two days in a row on July 14 and 15.

