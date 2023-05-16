BTS’ Jungkook becomes first K-Pop soloist in Spotify history to cross 600 million streams with Left and Right

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right cross 600 million streams on Spotify, making him the first K-Pop soloist to do so as well as the fastest K-Pop solo song to reach the milestone. Now, with the streams, he has crossed 1.1 billion streams on Spotify in the shortest time- 409 days as a K-pop solo singer ever, and was officially listed in the UK's Guinness World Records as a world record, showing his potential to break the record in 44 days.

Jungkook’s achievements:

Jungkook's Spotify account includes the '2022 Qatar World Cup' soundtrack 'Dreamers', solo song and webtoon OST 'Stay Alive (prod. SUGA)', collaboration song 'Left and Right', etc. 'Left and Right', a collaborative song released by BTS member Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on June 24 last year, was named the 'Most-Performed Songs of the Year'. BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth were selected as the ‘most played song of the year’ by the US Copyright Organization and shone their global popularity. Since the release, the song received a lot of popularity for the amazing tunes and lyrics! 'Left and Right' not only charted for '17 consecutive weeks' on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100', but was also selected as '17 Best Collaboration Songs of 2022'.

About Jungkook:

Member of BTS, Jungkook is known as the golden maknae (the youngest member) because he is great at everything he tries- vocals, rapping, dance, composing, videography, gaming, playing instruments and more. Over the years, he has gained popularity for his visuals and voice. He has one of the most unique voices in the industry as it is sultry, soft yet strong and powerful, depending on the songs. One can judge his vocal quality in his solo songs from BTS albums like Begin, My Time and Euphoria- all three have different sounds to it but he matches the genre amazingly. Now that he is gearing up for his solo debut, we hope to see more of his musical colors!

