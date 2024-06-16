BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to have 7 solo tracks on UK's Official Singles Chart with Never Let Go

BTS' Jungkook proved his star power and talent as he made his debut as a soloist earlier in 2023 with his album GOLDEN. Additionally, the idol also collaborated with several international artists for various singles like Left and Right with Charlie Puth and SEVEN with Latto which further showcased his skills. He set another record as he became the first Korean soloist with 7 songs on the UK's Official Singles Chart.

BTS' Jungkook's Never Let Go becomes 7th track to land on UK's Official Singles Chart

On June 14, the UK's Official Charts announced that BTS' Jungkook's fan song Never Let Go entered the Official Singles Chart at number 60. This makes him the first Korean soloist with seven entries on the chart. Stay Alive, Left and Right with Charlie Puth, SEVEN featuring Latto, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee and his album GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You have previously carted on the list.

BTS' recent activities

BTS members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. The eldest member Jin was discharged on June 12. All the members reunited as they came to receive Jin during his military discharge.

BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary on June 13. The BTS FESTA 2024 included various events including their old formats like BangBangCon and new concepts like Jin's hug event.

RM returned with his second solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. The album has since entered multiple charts and once again proved the magic of his lyrics and melodies.

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the movie was released in theatres on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

The drama Begins Youth, which is based on the BTS universe, premiered on April 30. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.

