BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to surpass 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Jungkook, the supremely talented member of the world-renowned K-pop group BTS, has not only proven time and again that he has amazing vocals, but he has also demonstrated this by continuously breaking records one after the other. His recent song, Seven, was a global hit, as it achieved the title of the longest-charting song at No. 1 by an Asian act in Spotify's global history. And now he has become the first ever K-pop soloist to gather an astounding 35 million monthly Spotify streams.

Seven by Jungkook becomes a total record breaker

Jungkook’s single Seven, featuring Latto, has been a fan favorite ever since its release. To further highlight its popularity, the song has broken a Guinness World Record for the most streamed song by a male artist in a single week on Spotify, with 89.7 million streams. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by As It Was by Harry Styles, which had 78.4 million streams.

Notably, Seven achieved more than just streaming success. It secured the top spot on three prominent Billboard charts: the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200, and Billboard Global Excluding US. Within just seven days of its official release, the song gained 83.3 million views and debuted at No. 1 on YouTube’s Top Music Videos chart, making it an instant hit.

Jungkook’s recent activity

The BTS member has been very active on Weverse, going live to check in on fans, and even listening to some of their fan song covers while engaging in casual conversations. He recently performed with SUGA at his concert, Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Final, singing Burn It and Seven. Additionally, he has been taking his hit single worldwide and collaborating with other K-pop artists, such as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, for a dance challenge. Most recently, Seven secured its eighth music show trophy on Show Champion, held on August 9.

BTS Solo Albums

All seven members of the BTS group have released their individual albums. The first one to start was J-Hope with Jack in the Box, and he also collaborated with Crush to release Rush Hour and with J.Cole to release On the Street. Jin was the first to enlist in the mandatory military service and collaborated with Coldplay’s Chris Martin to release the single The Astronaut.

RM has collaborated on SEXY NUKIM with Balming Tiger. He released his first album Indigo and was later featured on the track and music video for Smoke Sprite, released by Hwang So-yoon of the South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON.

SUGA has released his solo album D-Day, followed by a world tour. He also collaborated with IU for his single off the album, People Pt.2.

Jimin was featured on BigBang Taeyang’s song Vibe and has also released his own debut solo album Face. He was also featured on the songs Angel pt.1 and Angel pt.2 for the film Fast X.

V has recently announced his album Layover and two of its tracks, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, have already been released.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has released a song with Charlie Puth called Left and Right, and has released a single called Dreamers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack. He also recently released his solo debut single Seven.

