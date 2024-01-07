BTS’ Jungkook becomes FIRST Korean solo artist to score 20 weeks on Billboard's Artist 100; creates history

BTS’ Jungkook is currently ruling the Billboard charts! On January 6, the singer achieved another feat as he became the first Korean solo artist ever to spend 20 weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100. Thanks to Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN (2023), the singer has maintained a spot in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200, where he secured 46th position for the eighth consecutive week.

BTS' Jungkook maintains strong presence on the Billboard chart

Despite serving in the military, BTS’ Jungkook continues to reign on the Billboard chart with his famous album GOLDEN, which climbed to 10th spot on the Top Current Album Sales chart and clinched 13th position on the Top Album Sales chart (overall).

Meanwhile, the album’s third track titled Standing Next to You earned the 97th spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list for the eighth week and secured 5th rank on the Digital Song Sales chart. His other single, Seven (featuring Latto) ranked 22nd this week on the Global Exclusive U.S. chart.

Apart from the GOLDEN album, Jungkook’s latest collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee titled Too Much earned the 19th spot on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart (which determines the songs played on a panel of Top 40 radio stations in the US).

More about Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN

Jungkook debuted with the septet BTS in 2013 under BIGHIT MUSIC. After enjoying collective global success with hit songs such as Dynamite and Butter, Jungkook made his solo debut with his album GOLDEN, consisting of 11 tracks namely, Seven, 3D, Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Closer to You, and more.

2023 was an incredible year for Jungkook as he earned multiple Guinness World Records, including the fastest solo K-pop soloist to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, the most No. 1 hits on the official MENA Chart, and more. Furthermore, the singer won several awards last year including MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, and People's Choice Awards.

