BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean soloist to achieve THIS on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart

‘Stay Alive’, the theme song for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ was released on February 11, and since then, the SUGA-produced, Jungkook-sung OST has not only been breaking records but has also been creating multiple new ones! With ‘Stay Alive’, Jungkook has now become the first and only Korean soloist to enter the Top 3 on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart.

Entering the chart for the week ending on February 21, BTS’ Jungkook’s track now holds the highest debut and peak for a Korean soloist, coming in at number 3. Following BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘LALISA’, and BTS’ V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’ - which both debuted at number 6, ‘Stay Alive’ becomes the third overall track by a Korean soloist to debut within the Top 10 of the chart.

Additionally, ‘Stay Alive’ also holds multiple records on Spotify India, becoming the biggest debut by a Korean soloist, the biggest first-week debut by a Korean soloist, as well as the first Korean soloist to enter the Top 5 of Spotify India. The track has also debuted on Spotify’s Top Weekly Songs Charts all over the world, entering the chart in over 50 countries overall.

Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA)’ has also debuted at number 1 on Spotify’s Weekly Top K-Pop Global Chart, at number 9 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Pop Global Chart, and also achieved the highest debut of the week on the Spotify Weekly Global Chart for the week of February 11 to 17, with over 18.8 million filtered streams. Not only this, but the track has also recorded the biggest debut day and week for an Asian soloist on Spotify Global.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jungkook!

