BTS' Jungkook becomes FIRST Korean soloist to chart album for 8 weeks on UK Official Albums Chart with GOLDEN

Jungkook, a prominent and youngest BTS member, stands tall as the first Korean soloist charting for 8 weeks on the U.K. Official Albums Chart with solo debut album GOLDEN. His enduring impact continues as he re-enters the U.K. Official Singles and Albums Charts with hits like Standing Next To You and GOLDEN.

BTS' Jungkook makes UK Official Charts history with GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook continues to make waves on the international music scene, with his debut solo album GOLDEN reclaiming its position on the charts in the United Kingdom over two months after its initial release. The Official Charts, often deemed the U.K.'s equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, recently revealed that Jungkook's album and its title track, Standing Next to You, have re-entered the Official Albums Chart and Official Singles Chart, respectively.

Standing Next to You made an impressive return to the Official Singles Chart, securing the 56th position and marking its eighth non-consecutive week on the chart. Simultaneously, GOLDEN re-entered the Official Albums Chart at No. 91, showcasing the enduring popularity of Jungkook's solo endeavor.

This milestone achievement solidifies Jungkook's status as the first Korean solo artist in history to chart an album for eight weeks on the prestigious Official Albums Chart in the United Kingdom. The accomplishment underscores not only his individual artistry but also the global impact of BTS and its members, breaking barriers and setting unprecedented records in the realm of international music. As Jungkook's solo work continues to resonate with audiences, this re-entry on the U.K. charts reflects his music's enduring and widespread appeal on the global stage.

Here are RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook's new military images

Recently released images from the South Korean military showcased BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook in their military training, offering a glimpse into their experiences. In these latest images, RM dons the blue platoon leader tag, contrasting with V's previous appearance with the same tag. Notably, V's more solemn expression, half his face covered, hints at the seriousness of the training experience. Similarly, Jungkook and Jimin's images, albeit with partially obscured faces, retain identifiable features, allowing fans to easily spot them.

Utilizing The Camp app, the Korean military unveiled these images, providing the public, including devoted fans, an avenue to connect with trainee soldiers. Interestingly, recent modifications to the app, influenced by concerns raised by BIGHIT MUSIC regarding intellectual property rights, led to the removal of BTS members and other major idols from the Recommended Star Soldier section. While individual pictures of idols during service may not be shared, group photos, as seen with Jungkook and Jimin, continue to offer glimpses of their military journey.

Fans expressed joy at witnessing their idols thriving in their military roles, noting a youthful and endearing transformation as they navigate this chapter of their lives.

