BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean soloist to cross 15.99 million streams on Spotify Global Chart with Seven

BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first K-pop artist to debut at no.1 in US Spotify Global Chart with Seven feat. Latto as the track crosses 15.99 million filtered streams on the first day itself. He is also the 3rd Asian solo artist to reach the same milestone with Glimpse Of Us (Joji) doing it first then BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven’s achievements:

Jungkook's solo single 'Seven (feat. Latto) had been sold in 106 countries, including the United States, UK, Canada, Germany, and France. It reached number one on the iTunes Top Song chart for each country or region. The clean version and instrumental rendition of 'Seven' were positioned second and third on the iTunes 'Top Tune' charts in different nations/districts. Seven also dominated the domestic charts. It topped both the Genie and Bugs real-time charts and the TOP100 on Melon. The music video for Seven is also getting a lot of attention. The music video quickly rose to the top of YouTube's most popular video charts in a number of countries and regions. Within four hours, it had surpassed 10 million views and on July 15th, it had surpassed 32.71 million views. Seven is a passionate serenade with lyrics about wanting to spend the entire week with someone you care about. It is an addicting tune, acoustic guitar, and beat of the UK garage.

Jungkook on GMA’s Summer Concert Series 2023:

Jungkook showed up as the first entertainer in GMA's '2023 Summer Show Series', which opened in Central Park, New York, USA on July 14 and highlighted solo single 'Seven (Feat. Latto)' 'Euphoria' and BTS' super hit track 'Dynamite' was performed alongside a live show, filling the stage with amazing energy. Unfortunately, the broadcast on this day was replaced with a pre-recorded version due to forecasted inclement weather; nevertheless, Jungkook gave a passionate performance in front of the eager audience. Jungkook, who revealed his solo single performance interestingly with choreography with dancers and a session that fit enchanting singing and flowing rap, sang 'Dynamite' energetically and enhanced the start up phase of the '2023 Summer Concert Series'.