BTS’ Jungkook becomes global ambassador for Calvin Klein; Shoots for jeans and underwear campaign

It doesn’t get any better than this! After much speculation and wishing for it to become a reality, the BTS’ Jungkook x Calvin Klein collaboration is finally here. On March 28, it was confirmed that Jungkook is the new face of the American fashion house. Announced as the global brand ambassador, he has joined the likes of members SUGA, Jimin, J-Hope and V who have scored their own deals in the last few months.

Jungkook for Calvin Klein

While earlier it was only a lot of fan-made edits of the singer hopefully starring one day in the designer underwear and denim lines by the brand, the BTS ARMY has successfully manifested this one as Jungkook was revealed as the new ambassador. A series of sultry black and white photos have been released consequentially and it is everything dreamy. The BTS member has not barred himself in any way, putting himself out there in all his handsome glory.

With his tattoos, abs, and toned muscles all on display, Jungkook has gone all out for this campaign, sticking to the all or nothing motto of his own, very in line with the label itself. Speaking about this memorable collaboration, Jungkook said how it has been a brand he has liked for a long time, taking this as a new opportunity for him to connect with his fans. Decked in their classic denimwear, and flaunting his well-built body, the BTS member has all the fans screaming about his latest photos.

BTS members’ ambassadorships

Previously, SUGA revealed his own collaboration with Maison Valentino, attending their spring show in January. Soon after member Jimin confirmed his own deals with not one but two brands, becoming the face of Dior and Tiffany and Co., also attending the Paris Fashion Week show for the former. J-Hope was the star of the fashion week, subsequently confirming his ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. Recently, member V has been going off the charts for his all-bare photo shoot, on the heels of his announcement as the new Celine Boy.

Leader RM attended the Bottega Veneta Winter '23 fashion show in Milan, however, he has not signed a deal as of now. Meanwhile, the oldest member Jin’s iconic collaboration with Jin Ramen’s weight is not lost on us.

The BTS members have global brands on the run for locking in at least one of them, and it’s all working fabulously well for them.

