BTS’ Jungkook becomes longest charting K pop idol on Billboard charts with Euphoria

BTS’ Jungkook recently Jungkook extended his record as the longest-charting K-pop idol on Billboard charts, and he did that with just a B-side track.

This week, both Euphoria and My Time entered Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at #18 and #7, respectively. Euphoria had spent a total of 38 weeks on the chart, extending its record as the longest-charting K-pop solo song, while My Time, which spent 35 weeks, was the second-longest charting K-pop solo song (tying with BTS' Jimin's Filter) on the chart. With this, Jungkook continued to conquer Top2 spots on Billboard World Digital Song Sales and simultaneously extending his reign as the longest-charting K-pop idol on the chart with 'Euphoria,' a B-side track.

Despite being released months late and without an official MV, Euphoria kept making its own success and even charted at #5 on Billboard bubbling under Hot100 chart. There were assumptions that the song would have made it into Billboard Hot100 too if it had proper release and MV, as according to K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin. He wrote, “There's a part of me that wonders if Euphoria could have charted on the Hot 100 too this week simply from general interest. It was teased for months, was the highest-selling and most-streamed song after the single...it just didn't have an official music video though. Thoughts?“

If you missed it, in August 2019, Jungkook broke a 5-year-old record held by Taeyang when Euphoria spent 22 weeks on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, surpassed Taeyang's Eyes, Nose, Lips which charted for 21 weeks. Jungkook became the longest-charting, solo male K-Pop idol on the chart, but the success didn't stop there. In May this year, Euphoria with its 26-weeks of charting surpassed Blackpink Jennie's Solo and Hyuna's Bubble Pop, thus making Jungkook the longest-charting K-pop idol on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart ever since.

