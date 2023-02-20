BTS’ Jungkook becomes the fastest Korean act to cross 900 million streams across all credits on Spotify

BTS ’ Jungkook continues to show off his popularity as he becomes the fastest Korean artist to surpass 900 million streams across all his songs like Stay Alive, Dreamers, Left and Right and many more! This comes to the attention of ARMYs as they notice how his vocal skills continue to surprise new listeners.

BTS' Jungkook showed off his reputation as a 'global pop icon' by recording the number one increase in the number of K-pop artists 'most' followers on 'Spotify'. According to the trend of Spotify followers on February 17 of K-Pop Radar, which aggregates data from global platforms in real time, Jungkook's personal Spotify account showed a daily increase of 103,330 followers.

In particular, Jungkook's Spotify account ranked first among artists who showed the most increase in followers in 24 hours, including both K-pop groups and solo singers. In addition, Jungkook's Spotify account broke the cumulative number of followers of 6,205,967, giving a glimpse of the passionate support and love of music fans around the world.

Stay Alive, Left and Right, Dreamers:

Previously, Jungkook's Spotify account boasted a powerful influence and presence in the global music market by recording more than 6 million followers in 361 days, the 'shortest' period among Asian solo singers since its first opening on February 11. Jungkook's Spotify account includes the solo song 'Stay Alive', the collaboration song 'Left and Right', including the '2022 Qatar World Cup' soundtrack 'Dreamers' released on November 20 last year. And Light) is up, and as of the 16th, it recorded more than 175 million, more than 194 million, and more than 500 million streams, respectively.

Along with this, Jungkook also set a new record by breaking a total of 800 million streams and 'Left and Right' by a K-pop solo singer 'shortest' 500 million streams in 338 days, the 'shortest' period for a Korean singer with just these three songs. .

Jungkook also had the honor of being named the most listened-to K-pop solo artist in the year-end "Top K-pop Artist of 2022" announced by Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform. Meanwhile, he was selected as the 'only' among Korean male singers in the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' announced by 'Rolling Stone', an American music media outlet.

