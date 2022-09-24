BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first K-Pop soloist to appear in 2 of the American Top 40 Radio charts

Previously, solo artists with more than 6 million debut streams on the Spotify global chart in 2022 include BTS member Jungkook, pop stars Charlie Puth, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny, A total of five members appeared, including hip-hop star Jack Harlow, who was nominated for a Grammy Music Award.

Jungkook's latest collaboration single 'Left And Right' with Charlie Puth has spent nine consecutive weeks on both American Top 40 Radio Charts which is Top 40 and Hot AC Charts. The song is currently at no.14 on both AT40 charts. This makes him the first Korean and K-Pop soloist to appear on these two charts.

In particular, among them, Jungkook was the only Asian solo singer to be named, demonstrating his dazzling status as a global vocalist. In addition, as of last June, Jungkook released two singles 'Left and Right' and a solo song 'Stay Alive', which ranked 3rd, the highest debut among Asian solo artists on the Spotify Global Chart.

'Left And Right' ranked 26th on the Spotify global chart (as of September 20) and charted in the top 35 for 89 days in a row. Previously released on June 24, 'Left And Right' recorded an overwhelming streaming number filtered over 6.7 million and entered the third place on the Spotify global chart.

With 'Left And Right', Jungkook achieved 500,000 copies sold in the US, becoming the forst K-pop soloist to achieve the feat,and became the 'first' K-pop idol to chart on the US Billboard 'Hot 100' chart for 12 weeks in a row.

