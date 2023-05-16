BTS’ Jungkook becomes victim of severe death threats; ARMYs ask HYBE for better protection and strict action

In a shocking turn of events, BTS' beloved member Jungkook has become the target of alarming death threats. The news has sent shockwaves through the ARMY fandom, leaving fans concerned for his safety and demanding immediate action from HYBE, the agency responsible for managing BTS. Let's delve into the details and explore the urgent plea from ARMY to protect their beloved idol.

Concerns over Jungkook's safety

Recently, an incident occurred where Jungkook received unsolicited food. On May 4, Jungkook took to Weverse to publicly request the sender to refrain from delivering food to his house, politely asking them to stop. He emphasized that if his request was not respected, he would take appropriate action. Subsequently, Korean ARMYs believe they may have identified the individual responsible. An Instagram user with the handle @chu02859 has shared a series of concerning posts concerning Jungkook. In one post the user uploaded an image of a knife accompanied by a text overlay containing a death threat directed at Jungkook. Furthermore, they claimed to be the sender of the food to his house, criticizing him for refusing to consume it and expressing a willingness to harm him. Users displayed a lack of concern regarding being reported by ARMYs, stating that their private account offered them a sense of invincibility.

The power of fandom unity and protection

The passionate and dedicated BTS fandom, known as ARMY, has a strong track record of coming together in times of need. They have demonstrated time and again their ability to rally behind their idols, showing unwavering support and love. Now, faced with the alarming death threats directed at Jungkook, ARMY has united once more to protect and defend its cherished member. Social media platforms and online fan communities have been flooded with messages of concern, urging HYBE to prioritize Jungkook's safety and take immediate action. The hashtag #ProtectJungkook has trended worldwide, with fans sharing their fears and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their idol against any potential harm.

Demanding HYBE's intervention

As the agency responsible for managing BTS, HYBE holds a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of its artists. In light of the death threats targeting Jungkook, ARMY has been vocal in demanding that HYBE take decisive measures to protect him. Fans are urging HYBE to treat the matter seriously and implement stringent security measures to guarantee the safety of BTS members, including Jungkook. ARMYs deep concern and unwavering dedication to protecting their idols highlight the unique bond between BTS and their fans.

In conclusion, the distressing news of death threats against BTS' Jungkook has left the ARMY fandom deeply concerned for his safety. Fans worldwide have united in urging HYBE to take immediate action to protect the beloved idol. The power of fandom unity and the dedication of the ARMY to the well-being of BTS members have been demonstrated once again. As fans continue to raise their voices and demand action, it is hoped that HYBE will prioritize the safety and security of Jungkook, ensuring that he can continue to shine on stage and inspire millions around the world.

