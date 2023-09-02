BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK, FIFTY FIFTY and more score nods in MTV VMAs second batch of nominations

On September 1, MTV officially unveiled this year's nominees for four Video Music Awards categories: Song of the Summer, Show of the Summer, Group of the Year, and Album of the Year. Jungkook, BLACKPINK, TXT, SEVENTEEN and several others have earned nominations.

BTS Jungkook, TXT, BLACKPINK and more score nominations

BTS's Jungkook, TXT, and FIFTY FIFTY have all secured nominations in the Song of Summer category. Jungkook received the nod for his official solo debut single Seven, featuring Latto, while TXT earned recognition for their collaboration with the Jonas Brothers on Do It Like That, and FIFTY FIFTY for their viral hit Cupid.

On a different note, BLACKPINK has been nominated for Show of the Summer due to their ongoing BORN PINK world tour.

In the Group of the Year category, BLACKPINK, FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and TXT have all earned nominations.

Jungkook's nomination in the Song of Summer category marks the second consecutive year in which he has received this honor. He previously collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS) last year, making him the first Korean solo artist to achieve this recognition.

BLACKPINK has garnered the most nominations among all groups this year, receiving recognition in six distinct categories. Alongside Show of the Summer and Group of the Year, BLACKPINK is also contending for Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, and Best K-Pop (all for their track Pink Venom).

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) leads the nominations among male K-pop groups this year with four nods for their song Sugar Rush Ride in the following categories: Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, Push Performance of the Year, and Best K-pop.

FIFTY FIFTY and SEVENTEEN have both clinched nominations in two categories, being in the running for both Group of the Year and Best K-Pop.

As previously disclosed, this year's Best K-Pop nominees include aespa's Girls, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, SEVENTEEN's Super, Stray Kids' S-Class, and TXT's Sugar Rush Ride.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET, featuring performances by both TXT and Stray Kids.

In the meanwhile, voting for Show of the Summer will commence on September 3 local time, Group of the Year on September 4, and Song of Summer on September 7.

Tomorrow by Together’s (TXT) recent activities

TXT has recently unveiled their plans for a highly anticipated comeback, announcing the release of their third full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, scheduled for October 13 at 1 p.m. KST. The group shared this exciting news through their official social media channels, generating anticipation for their comeback in October 2023.

Advertisement

Pre-orders for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL will commence on August 30 at 11 a.m. KST. This announcement follows their joint single, Do It Like That, with the Jonas Brothers, which was released just three months ago. Notably, this album marks TXT's return after nine months since their fifth mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, which was released in January 2023.

Watch Do It Like That here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT to release new song and perform special collaboration with Anitta at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards