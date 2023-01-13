BTS, Jungkook, BLACKPINK nominated for 2023 iHeartRadio awards; Girl group also earns nod for 2023 BRITs

Recently, BLACKPINK and BTS have also been nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards of 2023 making their followers thrilled. ARMY – fan group of BTS and BLINKS – fan group of BLACKPINK, quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement of their idols.

K-pop groups BLACKPINK and BTS have been creating history by constantly breaking records in the music industry. These K-pop sensations have established themselves at the global level along with leading in the Billboard charts and breaking Guinness World Records.

Here is more about the categories in which both K-pop idol groups have been nominated.

BTS’ nominations for iHeartRadio Music awards

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards announced their nominations in January 2023 while recognizing the contributions of artists across the world including BLACKPINK, Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more. These awards will be held on March 27, at 8:00 pm in Los Angeles and the voting period will go on from January 11 to March 20, 2023.

BTS has racked up nominations for two categories of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music awards. This is the sixth consecutive time BTS has been nominated. BTS won their first prize at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018.

The categories for which BTS has been nominated are Best Music Video and Best Fan Army. The boy band group's single title track ‘Yet to Come’ is nominated for Best Music Video, while their official fandom, ARMY, is nominated for the Best Fan Army category.

Jungkook’s solo nomination at the iHeartRadio Music awards

The youngest member of this boy band group, also known as BTS’ maknae, has also received special recognition for his collaboration with Charlie Puth for their title track ‘Left and Right’. They have also been nominated for the Best Music Video category. BTS' official account of BTS also acknowledged the nominations on Twitter while thanking the fans for their love and support.

BLACKPINK’s nomination for iHeartRadio Music Awards

BLACKPINK has been nominated for four categories of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music awards including Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, Best Duo/Group of the Year, and Favorite Use of a Sample. Some media publications have stated that Jungkook's nomination as a solo K-pop artist has created history at the iHeart Music Awards. Fans were also quick to take to their socials to congratulate Jungkook on this achievement. One user tweeted that he is the first Korean soloist in history that has ever been nominated for the iHeart Radio Music Awards. However, this resulted in negative feedback from fans of Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young. Her fans have corrected people to say that Jungkook is not the first Korean soloist to be nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards as Tiffany Young has already won the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Solo Breakout in 2019. Tiffany’s win in the iHeartRadio Music Awards was a major achievement for both women artists as well as Asians.

BLACKPINK nomination for 2023 BRITs

BLACKPINK has been nominated for Best International Group for the 2023 BRIT awards for the first time. The BRIT Awards is one of the most high-profile awards ceremonies of music in the United Kingdom. The nominations were announced on January 12, 2023, leaving the fans of the group ecstatic. The ceremony will be held on February 11, 2021.

BLACKPINK has created history by being the first female K-pop group ever to be nominated for BRITs. This girl group is also the only K-pop artist that is nominated for this year’s award category. In addition to BLACKPINK, the other artists in the Best International Group category include Gabriels, Drake & 21, Fontaines D.C., and First Aid Kit.

BLINKs took to their social media accounts to congratulate the girl group. One user congratulated BLACKPINK on this achievement as BRITs is one of the biggest awards shows in the United Kingdom.

Recent activities of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK has also recently created history by being the first girl group to be named the TIME Entertainer of the Year for 2022. Lisa has broken records with her solo tracks along with becoming the first female solo artist to have won the MTV Video Music Award for the Best K-pop category. Jisoo recently started her solo YouTube channel and her solo track will also be released this year. BLACKPINK along with Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny will also headline the Coachella Music Festival in 2023 Coachella.

Recent activities of BTS

BTS has been nominated for three categories at the 2023 Grammys, including Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Album of the Year (for Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’). Jin, the oldest member of BTS, recently enlisted in the military and it is expected that the other members will follow suit.