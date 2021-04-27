BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Rosé, EXO's Kai & more: Check out the workout routines of your favourite idols

If you’ve ever wondered how Korean celebrities keep their body in “perfect” shapes, it’s because of these. Check them out below.

Everywhere you turn, you’ll majorly see body figures that can be slated into the “perfect” category in the K-Pop industry. By perfect, we mean the “perfect body” that Koreans have a benchmark of. From slim legs to small waists, from broad shoulders for men to sleek shoulders and chest for women - K-Pop idols undergo many, many hours of sweat (and sometimes tears) to get that perfect body.

Having said that, there are also many who love muscles and exercising. There have been countless times when fans have had the opportunity to see K-Pop idols’ abs - from girl groups wearing crop tops, baring them like crowns, to boy groups wearing revealing jackets or shirts. Fans go crazy even for the slightest reveal! Among all the body parts, thighs and abs are the major attractive parts that fans love and swoon over. All of this is only possible through their strict workout regimes. As they have to perform multiple takes of one song on award shows or dozens of songs in their concert, having a fit body is imperative.

So if you’ve ever thought of getting a perfect shaped body like your beloved K-Pp idol, here are some of the workout regimes. Some of these are extremely intense so watch out!

BTS’ Jungkook

How can we not start the list off with the youngest of the global boy group BTS? Known for his adorable charms and seductive body, Jungkook has unbelievable physical strength, toned body, chiseled abs - all these on top of his incredible vocals and visuals. He is the only member in the group who wholeheartedly loves exercising and has only 10% body fat. The secret behind this? His intensely crazy workout.

He does:

● 20 squats

● 20 pushups

● 20 jump squats

● 20 pike push ups

● 10 planks

● 20 mountain climbers

● 15 burpees

● 20 crunches

● 20 leg raises

● 20 superman’s exercises

Even when Big Hit released individual vlogs, Jungkook’s vlog only consisted of him working out! He has even started boxing!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

When it comes to the beauty goddess Rosé, her exercises are a bit different. For her, the two main things that lead her to achieve that body and maintain it, are the group’s hours-long dance practices and pilates. As pilates are usually known to strengthen the core due to its flexibility and improve posture, Rosé has taken a liking to it recently. There are many behind-the-scenes too where we can see her working out. Her pilates workout is a mix of various modified extensions where she uses an exercise ball, high shoulder bridges and other stretch exercises.

SNSD’s Leg Workout

SNSD or Girls’ Generation were pretty famous (still are) during their active times in the late 2000s. Considered a legendary girl group, the girls were known for their charms and slender physiques inside and outside of Korea too. They were the prominent figures who took part in spreading the Hallyu wave across the world. The group talked about their leg workout, which soon became quite popular because of its intensity. Take a look.

15 thigh hover

20 squats

10 side plank

20 inner thigh lift

15 hip kicks

15 high knees

10 lunges

19 hip raises



To do all these after hours of dancing, how they kept up with this is a mystery for us.

EXO’s Kai

If Kai’s recent ‘Mmmh’ doesn’t make anyone regardless of gender want his chiseled body, we really don’t know what we will. Seductive at its best, we’re glad Kai loves working out. That god-like body isn’t easy to achieve at all. Here are just some of the exercises that he does to maintain his physique -

Bench press

Cable rows

Dumbbell press

Shoulder press

Plank hold

Triceps pushdown

Crunches and Cross crunches

Bicep curls

He once even held a short workout session on Instagram Live to show his fans!

Well, now you know the amount of hard work, and literal sweat that goes into achieving god-like bodies like KPop idols.

Do you think you’d try any of these workouts? Which is the one workout that seems absolutely crazy to you? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×