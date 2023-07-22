BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jimin, Lisa and others top July Individual Brand Reputation Rankings

In July Individual Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS’ Jungkook comes out at no.1 while BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jimin are at no. 2 and 3, respectively. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute removed 84,979,722 parts of 1,590 idol individual brand’s information from June 20th to July 20th to break down idol individual brand notoriety information, and examined the brand notoriety record by estimating customer support index, media index, correspondence record, and community file for individual brands.

July Individual Brand Reputation Rankings with BTS’ Jungkook as no.1:

The brand notoriety record is a list made through brand's information investigation by figuring out that buyers' web-based habits impact brand utilization. Through idol individual brand notoriety analysis, it is feasible to gauge positive and negative assessments of idol individual brands, media interest, customer interest and correspondence. Checking and risk appraisal by idol brand notoriety editors were likewise included.

The top 30 of July’s Individual Brand Reputation Rankings:

BTS’ Jungkook

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BTS’ Jimin

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

BTS’ SUGA

BTS’ J-Hope

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

BTS’ RM

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

BTS’ V

NewJeans’ Minji

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi

BTS’ Jin

aespa’s Winter

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri

MAMAMOO’s Solar

Red Velvet’s Joy

SHINee’s Taemin

IVE’s Liz

SHINee’s Minho

NewJeans’ Hanni

OH MY GIRL’s YooA

Red Velvet’s Yeri

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

aespa’s Karina

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s activities:

Jungkook showed up on BBC's famous program 'The One Show', which was released in real time on July 22nd. Jungkook, who had been interviewed on this program with BTS members in 2021, showed up as a solo artist in around two years and performed his solo debut single Seven (feat. Latto) live. As per the most recent charts by Billboard on July 22, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' positioned third, the most noteworthy among K-pop solo tracks this week, in 'World Digital Song Sales', rising four spots from last week, demonstrating its undiminished popularity.

