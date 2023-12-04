BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo make it to most searched K-pop idols in November list

BTS’ Jungkook has emerged as the most-searched K-pop idol worldwide as per Google Trends for the last month (November). He is followed by another amazing Korean rapper and singer Lisa who is the part of girl group BLACKPINK. Idol-actor Cha Eun Woo from boy group ASTRO is the third-most searched K-pop icon. Let’s dive into the list and find out which one of your favorite artists has made it to the list!

Here is the November list of top 15 most-searched K-pop idols worldwide:

1. Jungkook - BTS

2. Lisa - BLACKPINK

3. Cha Eun Woo - ASTRO

4. V (Taehyung) - BTS

5. Jennie - BLACKPINK

6. Jimin - BTS

7. G-Dragon - BigBang

8. Jisoo - BLACKPINK

9. Yoona - Girls' Generation

10. Suzy (Soloist)

11. IU (Soloist)

12. Suga - BTS

13. Rosé- BLACKPINK

14. Sakura - LE SSERAFIM

15. Jin - BTS

BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa sweep the first two spots

BTS’ maknae (youngest member) Jungkook has been a trending name in the music and entertainment industry for quite some time. Especially in November, Jungkook created buzz with his solo single SEVEN feat. Latto, which became the fastest track to hit one billion streams on Spotify, beating the record set by Miley Cyrus' Flowers in August. He also appeared as a guest on the famous American talk-show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote his first-ever solo album, GOLDEN.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is ranked No. 2, while Jennie is at No. 5. The quartet was recently honored by King Charles III for their contribution in raising awareness about climate change. During the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace, the girl group was also conferred with the royal title of MBE - Members of the Order of the British Empire. On November 27, 2023, Lisa also became the first-ever K-pop idol to attain 99 million followers on Instagram.

Jennie from BLACKPINK, on the other hand, is the 5th most-searched K-pop star as her newly released single You & Me became a global hit, entering the global charts. She is also the first female K-pop soloist with the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BTS’ V secured 3rd and 4th spots

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo currently plays the main lead in the romance K-drama named A Good Day to Be a Dog, which is getting good reviews from fans. Known for his charming personality, Cha Eun Woo teamed up with BTS’ Jungkook to participate in a TikTok challenge, promoting the latter’s song Seven. K-netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the duo’s bromance.

BTS’ V thrilled the audience with his solo single Rainy Days, which trended on various global charts. On top of this, it was recently revealed that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated their enlistment process and V has reportedly applied to join the Special Task Force. Subsequently, the ARMY (BTS fandom name) appreciated their idol’s courage to be part of the unit.

