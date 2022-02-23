BTS’ Jungkook breaks into Billboard’s Hot100, The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 charts & creates history on iTunes

The pomp around an OST has never been as great as this one! Carrying their record-breaking tendencies another step further, the next song by a BTS member to land on the widely famed Billboard charts is none other than ‘Stay Alive’. On February 22 local time, Billboards announced its Hot100 chart dated February 26 and making its celebratory debut, ‘Stay Alive’ landed on No.95.

Soon, The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 chart dated February 19 was released and displayed another big achievement for Jungkook who stood at an impressive No.8. This makes him the fourth member of BTS to score a solo entry for their work on the Hot100 chart following J-Hope, SUGA and V’s appearances. Moreover, it is only the second OST from a Korean soloist to chart on Billboard Hot100, following fellow BTS member V whose ‘Christmas Tree’ grabbed No.79 on its release.

On the other end, Jungkook has become the only artist in the world to top iTunes charts in 106 regions with two solo tracks. ‘Stay Alive’ has achieved the milestone within 11 days of its release making it the fastest solo track to grab the No.1 spot on 106 iTunes Top Songs charts.

Notably, SUGA has found his way for multiple releases charting on Hot100 as he has been credited as a lyricist- BTS tracks, a collaborator- ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ with JUICE WRLD and as a producer- ‘Stay Alive‘.

Released on February 11, ‘Stay Alive’ has been breaking countless records, proving to be another massive hit in BTS’ discography.

