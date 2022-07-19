BTS’ Jungkook breaks new records as ‘Left and Right’ surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

On July 19, BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s song ‘Left and Right’ crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, making Jungkook the fastest Korean soloist to achieve the milestone. The song also entered the UK Official Singles Chart for 3 weeks in a row. According to the latest chart released on July 15th, Jungkook succeeded in charting for 3 weeks in a row. The song, which entered the charts at number 41 on the 1st, reached number 48 last week.

'Left and Right' is a song that Charlie Puth and Jungkook reunited after 4 years after performing a collaborative stage at an awards ceremony in Korea in 2018. Produced by Charlie Puth himself, this song is a refreshing summer song with the energetic and funky sensibility of the two. On the 13th, the number of YouTube views of the music video for 'Left and Right' exceeded 100 million views.

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also sang the soundtrack for the BTS-based webtoon ‘7Fates: Chakho’, titled ‘Stay Alive’. In 2022, he featured on the single ‘Left and Right’ by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, which peaked at number 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

A catchy, upbeat pop song, the lyrics of ‘Left and Right’ focus on memories of a past love and how consumed by thoughts of that former relationship one can become. An accompanying music video released the same day as the song shows Charlie Puth and Jungkook visiting a therapist's office for help with their lovesickness.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.