BTS’ Jungkook breaks records as FIFA’s Dreamers live performance crosses 100 million views on YouTube

On YouTube, BTS ’ Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup ceremony Dreamers live performance has surpassed 100 million views, making him the first Asian act to do so! World Music Award said on Twitter, “Jungkook’s Dreamers Live Performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony in Qatar has surpassed 100M views on YouTube! It's the 1st live performance by an Asian Soloist and the fastest by an Asian Act to surpass 100 MILLION views in history”.

‘Dreamers' by Jungkook also became the fastest live performance by an Asian act to reach 100 million views on YouTube, surpassing 'Pretty Savage' by BLACKPINK. 'Dreamers', the official soundtrack for the '2022 FIFA World Cup' released by Jungkook on November 20 last year, has surpassed 1 million Shazams on Shazam, the world's largest music search platform.

'Dreamers' showed hot popularity, surpassing 1 million views on Shazam in just 50 days after its release, and Jungkook's presence as a global vocal king shined. On November 27th, 'Dreamers' took first place on Shazam's Global Worldwide Top 200 chart, and on December 24th, 'Dreamers' showed strong sound source power, rising to No. 1 on Shazam Korea's Top 200 chart. In Shazam, Jungkook's self-composed song 'Still With You' and American singer-songwriter and pop star Charlie Puth collaborated on the hit song 'Left and Right' also recorded 1 million Shazams.

Previously, 'Still With You' was a Korean male idol's solo song 'first', recording 600,000 and 700,000 Shazam. With two solo songs, 'Euphoria' and 'Still With You', Jungkook became the 'first' and 'only' Korean male idol to simultaneously achieve 700,000 Shazams. Jungkook's solo song 'Euphoria' achieved over 840,000, 'My Time' over 390,000, 'Stay Alive' over 360,000, and 'Begin' over 140,000 Shazams did.

'Dreamers' surpassed 100 million streams in 35 days, the 'shortest' period for a K-pop solo song ever, on the world's largest music platform 'Spotify' iTunes' (iTunes) took first place in more than 100 countries and broke the first place in a total of 104 countries. 'Dreamers' is the 'first' official World Cup soundtrack ever, and created history by sweeping the US Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart as well as the World Digital Song Sales Chart for 'two weeks in a row'.

