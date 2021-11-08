BTS' Jungkook breaks THESE YouTube records with his splendid cover of Harry Styles' 'Falling'

BTS' Jungkook surprised ARMYs with a magical cover of Harry Styles' song 'Falling'. Shortly after that, Jungkook is doing what he knows the second-best: breaking music records! BTS Jungkook's surprise cover of Harry Styles 'Falling' continues to receive more accolades and records under its belt. From becoming the Most Viewed, Most Liked, and Most Commented cover audio on YouTube to increasing the U.S sales of the original song by almost 400 percent, his cover has achieved a new record!

Jungkook's cover of 'Falling' has become the most liked audio by a Korean soloist on YouTube. Jungkook has achieved this considerable feat in just a week with a surprising unprompted cover. The cover currently boasts 3.4 million likes. Not just that, his cover also debuted at number 23 on YouTube Global Top Songs Chart with 16.8M views.

The cover also received huge love from Korean and Japanese Netizens as it debuted at number 16 on YouTube South Korea Top Songs and number 19 on YouTube Japan Top Songs, respectively. The cover has also charted in Top 15 on Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart, trended on MelOn multiple times since release and topped the YouTube Worldwide trending videos for more than two days! Congratulations to Jungkook for this amazing record!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook is the subtle style icon we deserve in 2021; Here’s proof

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.