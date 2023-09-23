BTS' Jungkook breaks UK chart records with Seven holding strong for 10th week in Top 40

BTS' Jungkook's solo song Seven has undeniably become the biggest hit of the year, consistently setting and breaking records since its release on July 14. The song's chart-topping success extends across numerous major streaming countries, including the United Kingdom, where BTS' Jungkook continues to make K-pop history by breaking new records on its charts as well.

Seven makes history on UK official singles charts

In a remarkable achievement, back in July, Jungkook made history by achieving the highest-ranking debut of any song by a Korean soloist on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart (widely known as the United Kingdom’s equivalent of Billboard’s Hot 100 which is the streaming charts in the United States), entering at an impressive No. 3. Even months later, the song continues to maintain its strong position within the top 40. On September 22, it was officially announced by the Official Charts that Seven had spent its 10th consecutive week on the Official Singles Chart, holding the No. 34 spot.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone as Seven becomes the first song by any Korean soloist to spend its first 10 weeks in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart. Jungkook further solidified his status as only the second Korean soloist ever to chart a song for 10 weeks in the top 40, following in the footsteps of PSY.

Additionally, Seven maintained a strong presence at No. 74 in its 10th consecutive week on the Official Streaming Chart, underscoring its enduring popularity and success on the UK charts.

Listen to the record-breaking song Seven here!

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

On September 6 KST, KST, the Global Citizen Festival made an exciting announcement, revealing that BTS member Jungkook will be among the headliners for the 2023 edition of the festival. The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is focused on advocating for equality, gender equality, addressing global hunger, and tackling the climate emergency. At the festival, BTS' Jungkook will be performing solo, and he will be joined by Stray Kids' rap unit 3RACHA, featuring Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.

In 2021, BTS participated in Global Citizen Live, performing from Seoul alongside 65 other artists on six continents, all coming together to call for urgent action against poverty and environmental issues. This year, Jungkook will be taking the stage solo in New York City's Central Park. The festival is set to take place today, September 23 IST.

It's also worth noting that the entire BTS group recently extended their contracts with HYBE, their agency, for the second time. They will be reuniting in 2025 after fulfilling their mandatory military service duties.

