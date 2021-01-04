BTS' Jungkook buys a home for 7.6 billion won in Itaewon; Singer's new abode near the Indian embassy residence

BTS singer Jungkook has purchased a new property in South Korea. The Bangtan Boy spent a whopping 7.6 billion won to buy a house in Itaewon.

BTS singer Jungkook is officially an owner of a property in Itaewon, South Korea. The South Korean singer reportedly bought a home in the plush locality a few weeks after he sold his luxury Trimage complex apartment, back in October. According to Etoday, the singer bought the house back in November. The property is described as a single-family, which means a detached or a standalone house, and was reportedly built back in1976. The singer shelled out ₩7.63 billion KRW ($7,050,940 USD) for the house.

The house constitutes of two floors and is spread across 230.72 square meters aka 2483 square feet. As for the location, Koreaboo reports that the property is situated about five minutes away from Nine One Hannam. Veteran BTS fans would know that area is also known as BTS’s dorm. The publication pointed out that JK's new house is smaller than BTS’ dorm. "The smallest size at Nine One Hannam is 75 pyeong," the publication said.

The house's location falls in a diplomatic district which is popular among foreign diplomats and residents. It is reported that the house is close to the Kuwait embassy, ​​the residence of the Indian embassy, ​​and Samsung Seung Ji. "It is known that even now, it was chartered by a foreign company," Etoday reports. Many celebrities like Rain and Kim Tae Hee already have homes in the affluent locality of Itaewon. Park Myung Soo and Hwang Jung Eum are also a few celebrities who recently purchased properties in the locality.

