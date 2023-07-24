BTS' Jungkook calls out haters for criticism on drinking alcohol during live session: 'Say whatever you want'

BTS maknae Jungkook took to Weverse live and called out hypocrites and haters. The Seven singer has been criticized for drinking during his live video, and he did not hold back from giving it back. Being an idol who loves to speak to his fans, Jungkook has often shown his natural side to connect with them. Fans stand in support as they see Jungkook not shying away from talking about the hate he received. They applauded him for not tolerating haters this time and for expressing his feelings.

Jungkook calls out haters

BTS' Jungkook turned on Weverse live on July 22 to casually chit-chat with his fans. While everything was going smoothly, Jungkook read something and decided to give it back to haters and people who criticize him. Jungkook said, "While watching this live, Jungkook is drunk, this and that. You might say something about it. So what? So what? Do you guys not drink? Do you not drink and talk about things? Say whatever you want. People who like me and say good things to me deserve my care. I'm going to treat them better than anyone else. But if you are not interested in me and still talk nonsense to me, you can live like that. Thank you so much for your little interest. I am going to live like this."

Jungkook expresses love for his fans

BTS Maknae read out comments during the live video and found out about a fan who was younger than him. Jungkook got excited as he was called a hyung (an older brother). Jungkook receives immense love from his fans, and he reminded everyone that he was aware of it, expressing his gratitude. When asked by a fan if he loves them, Jungkook replied, "I love many people since I have many ARMYs who send me love. He expressed his love for ARMYs and wished them happiness while also keeping in mind the people his fans think about. Jungkook even wished ARMYs' close ones good health. Jungkook wished his fans to create as many cherishable and precious moments as they can in this life with lots of happiness.

