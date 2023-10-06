BTS’ Jungkook calls TXT’s Taehyun ‘polite and cute’ during livestream; hoobae fanboys over Jjungkookie hyung

BTS member Jungkook enjoys his live broadcasts as much as fans enjoy watching him. On October 4, the maknae took to Weverse to do a livestream, keeping his promise to ARMYs. He discussed many things that he had in his mind and interacted with fans. As someone mentioned Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun, the idol expressed his feelings about his junior.

Jungkook calls TXT’s Taehyun polite and kind

During his live broadcast on Weverse, Jungkook discussed his upcoming first solo album GOLDEN. After elaborating on the details of his future activities, he went on to answer questions that the fans were commenting on. One one the fans asked him whether he liked Tomorrow X Together member Taehyun. Addressing his thoughts on his junior, Jungkook went on to call him polite, smart and cute. Explaining further he said that the Back For More singer may be cute but he is very mature and parsising him said, “He probably knows more than I do”. He also added that the two of them were in touch earlier that day.

Taehyun reacts to shoutout from his hyung

Fans informed Taehyun about Jungkook’s mention on his livestream. The hoobae has made his appreciation for Jungkook very evident many times. The idol was elated to know that Jungkook had praised him. Taehyun showed his love for the Seven singer by commenting, “Ah Jjungkookie hyung!! I don’t know if hyung knows this but I love him very much”. Fans also mentioned the time when BTS leader RM had exposed that Taehyun is a major Jungkook fan. When the two groups were sitting together, RM spoke about Taehyun’s profile history and how it had more than 10 photos of Jungkook.

Recent activities of Jungkook and Taehyun

Tomorrow X Together will be releasing their 3rd album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. They performed their pre-release track Back For You with Brazilian singer Anitta at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 earlier this September.

Jungkook is also all set to drop his first solo album GOLDEN on November 4 and has already given us a taste with his hit singles Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I don't care': BTS' Jungkook talks about privacy concerns as house address was circulated online