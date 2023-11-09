BTS' Jungkook celebrates 10 year old fan's birthday at The TODAY Show making her shed happy tears; Watch

BTS' Jungkook was in the city of New York amid bittering cold to perform on The TODAY Show as part of its Citi Concert Series. He performed a set of 3 songs titled 3D, Seven, and his latest title track called Standing Next to You from his newly released album GOLDEN. The BTS member met a young fan who was in the crowds to watch her favorite idol perform. This interaction was widely appreciated by the entire fandom.

BTS' Jungkook's sweet moment with 10-year-old fan at The TODAY Show

While BTS' Jungkook was on stage with the other hosts of the show, a young fan waited excitedly in the audience to watch his favorite idol perform. She was destined to have this memorable interaction with the GOLDEN singer at The TODAY Show. It was her 10th birthday and she had come to see Jungkook perform live.

One of the hosts walked towards the 10-year-old fan who was seen standing behind the barricades holding a placard. It said "I'm 10 with JK!" conveying that the young kid was excitedly ringing the next year of her life with a spectacular Jungkook performance. She was offered the GOLDEN opportunity to introduce herself.

When asked what she wanted to say to her favorite artist, the young fan replied "I love you!" while crying tears of joy. Jungkook was kind enough to reciprocate the love with an "I love you too!" making everyone go weak on their knees. The 3D singer also teased the young fan who was happy to see her idol with tears welled up in her eyes.

A few fans present in the crowd helped BTS' Jungkook translate that it was her 10th birthday that day. Jungkook quickly took a note and wished her a happy birthday. Making it a memorable 10th birthday for the fan. Watch the full interaction below:

BTS' Jungkook's latest activities

BTS' Jungkook released his new album called GOLDEN on November 3. The South Korean artist is currently doing promotions for the same. He first appeared at the iHeartRadio with a live performance.

And then made an entrance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he indulged in some fun chit-chat with the host. His next appearance was at The TODAY Show where he was greeted by fans who gathered at the venue in the early hours of the day to catch a glimpse of the Seven singer. He will be holding a surprise event in New York City to perform at the TSX stage on November 10 KST.

