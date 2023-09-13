'I got accepted to Harvard': BTS' Jin jokes as Jimin suggests spicy meal; V joins in the fun

BTS members Jin, Jimin, and V stirred up the internet with their hilarious interaction on the online fan community app. As Jimin suggested, eating hot food right after spicy food would make one feel better. Jin and V hopped on this conversation with ARMYs leaving some humorous responses.

Jimin's suggested eating hot food after eating spicy

On September 13, Jimin took to Weverse to raise an interesting question about the methods of eating spicy food. This turned into a funny conversation when the eldest member Jin joined. Jimin said, "There's something I am genuinely very curious about, I even searched about it but I could not find any answer. You know when you eat spicy food and it's hard to handle but you eat something hot right after it. Doesn't that make it better after you feel the pain a little? I looked up about it but nobody anywhere had any answer for this. Is there anyone who has the same thought as me?".

Jin's witty response

A fan commented that they would try this method right away to which Jin replied, "Thank you so much, After reading this post and eating hot food after spicy food I got accepted into Seoul National University." Fans and Jimin lost it reading the Astronaut singer's reply. The Like Crazy singer went ahead, suggesting everyone should try this way to reduce the pain caused by spices, leading fans to share their thoughts on this. Jimin agreed to a fan's comment which said, "If you eat hot food it also calms your mouth, and if you just keep your mouth closed that would also help calm the mouth". Jin came again with another reply that left everyone amused. He said, "Thank you. After experiencing this once again, this time I got into Harvard University. Thank you very much". This conversation went viral on the internet for his funny response as Jin dropped his hilarious jokes on the fan community app.

V's opinion on Jimin's suggestion

When a fan commented that they heard drinking milk while eating spicy food gives a different spicy taste. To which the Love Me Again singer replied saying, "Spicy food is just spicy".

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From TXT's Back For More performance to Stray Kids' winning: Top K-pop 2023 MTV VMAs moments