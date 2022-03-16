BTS’ Jungkook CHANGES his iconic Instagram username

March 16, 2022 marks a crucial date in the land of ARMYs and we are in the same boat as them! A surprise awaited for BTS and Jungkook fans as the 24 year old artist bid goodbye to an important detail in their fanship.

Jungkook has changed his Instagram username. You heard that right, the iconic and absolutely genius username had everyone raving about it for days, with brands hopping on the trend and making it another viral moment for BTS. It was beloved with reason- Jungkook often refers to himself as JK and taking the consecutive alphabets into stride, his username ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ was created. The BTS members have also previously talked about this clever move and J-Hope reminisced the maknae happy face and proud demeanour on coining the username.

Becoming known as ‘user alphabet’, Jungkook’s presence on Instagram had only brought joy to the fans. And as it gets changed today, this can rightfully be termed as the end of an era. The youngest BTS member’s new username is ‘jungkook.97’ and while we like the simplicity of it, we cannot help but miss the lengthy one! The fans have been calling it ‘user sweatshirt’ as a nod to one of BTS’ most loved merch pieces where the members’ names along with their birth years were printed on black sweatshirts.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been treating fans to some really breathtaking pictures from the group’s 3 sold out concerts at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Last night Jungkook also shared an Instagram story of him giggling to a particularly funny scene from the ongoing tvN drama ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ starring Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Bang Chan is all ears for BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’: Is this the start of something great?