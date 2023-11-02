BTS’ Jungkook changes TikTok username using clever letter-play; Here’s what it means

Jungkook, the youngest member of K-pop supergroup BTS has lately been making headlines not only for his latest releases but also for his recent TikTok updates. Ahead of the release of his upcoming album GOLDEN, Jungkook has already left fans awestruck with his new username.

Jungkook on TikTok

Jungkook’s creativity, when it comes to making unique usernames is not new for the ARMYs and ever since the youngest BTS member accidentally revealed his TikTok handle on Weverse, in August 2023, the transitions to his account haven’t gone unnoticed.

When revealed, Jungkook’s TikTok username read ‘Ian’ which was then changed to ‘JK’, and finally to ‘Jungkook’. He even got his profile verified to prevent impersonation attempts and alleged fraud in his name.

Now in a quirky twist to his famous alphabet play, Jungkook’s new TikTok username is ‘@AbjkMRstY’ and fans can’t help but awe at how the BTS member has only kept the letters that make up BTS, JK & ARMY.

The username is yet another proof of the never-ending love Jungkook has for his fans & fellow BTS members.

Jungkook is set to drop GOLDEN

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jungkook is all prepared for his solo debut with the album titled GOLDEN, set to be released on November 3. Earlier, the youngest BTS member released chart-topping singles Seven & 3D.

On October 16, ARMYs were overjoyed when the tracklist for GOLDEN was revealed. Through the tracklist, it was learnt that Jungkook’s album features renowned names like DJ Snake & Major Lazer. Definitely not to be missed, the all-English album also has tracks which were exclusively worked upon by Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

Jungkook will also be holding his first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage in Seoul, on November 20 and the concert will be live-streamed for the global audience to enjoy as well.

