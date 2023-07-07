BTS' Jungkook channels homme fatale in Behind-The-Scenes film for solo debut Seven

On July 7, KST, the first set of concept photos for Seven was unveiled, sending the BTS fandom into a frenzy. Fans were treated not only to one but multiple shots of Jungkook's chiseled chest and abs, which left them yearning for more. However, that is not where it ended as BIGHIT MUSIC decides to drop another bomb with his Behind-The-Scenes footage.

Jungkook’s Seven- What’s going on Behind-The-Scenes?

BIGHIT MUSIC just dropped the Behind-The-Scenes footage film for Jungkook's Seven campaign. The video shows Jungkook in the making of his solo single Seven. It gives us a glimpse of how the campaign was made and also what fans can expect from the album in the future. Regardless to say that Jungkook looks divine and sensusual as usual, we are sure the album is going to take the ARMY world by storm. Just within a few seconds of the film being launched, fans are taking to social media to express their love.

The official music video for the highly anticipated track is scheduled to be released on July 14, but in the meantime, Jungkook is keeping fans on their toes with tantalizing previews. However, the reveal of his tattoos and bare chest stirred a wave of excitement among fans, who expressed their exhilaration across social media platforms. The intensity and intimacy of the photos led fans to declare that they might not survive the Seven Era, referring to the explicit nature of the visuals. Many fans even claimed that these concept photos surpassed his previous promotional pictures for Calvin Klein in terms of captivating appeal.

Han So Hee to star in Jungkook’s Seven

Adding to the excitement, it was recently confirmed that the stunning Han So Hee will be starring alongside Jungkook in the music video. The combination of these two stars is expected to create a visually stunning spectacle. As anticipation reached its peak, the release of the official scheduler prompted fans to trend ‘HE'S NAKED’ after catching a glimpse of his well-defined abs.

As expected, the release of Jungkook's concept photos has further heightened the anticipation for Seven, leaving fans eager to uncover any additional surprises the idol has in store for them. Additionally, they eagerly await the release of his full-length album. In a recent Weverse live session, Jungkook confirmed that he has been diligently working on his album and promised to reveal more details in the near future.

