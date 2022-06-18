BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth drop Left and Right’s cover image; Collab track confirmed to release on THIS date

It’s official, BTS' Jungkook x Charlie Puth is coming on June 24! On June 17 IST, Charlie Puth announced his upcoming collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook, sharing that the two will be coming together for the single ‘Left and Right’. The two talented artists participated in a short skit to announce the collab, with Charlie Puth calling Jungkook and asking him to sing a few lines, before revealing the final snippet.

Further, Charlie Puth had provided a link to pre-save ‘Left and Right (with Jungkook)’, while writing, “If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24.” Following this, at 5:30 am IST on June 18, BTS’ official Twitter account released the cover of the single featuring both Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook, announcing that the collaboration will be dropping on June 24.

Check out the cover of ‘Left and Right’, below:

Further, a limited edition CD single for Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right (feat. Jungkook of BTS)’ is also currently available to pre-order through the ‘Attention’ singer’s website. Meanwhile, the two stars reportedly also plan to release various other content leading up to the release.

Leading up to the announcement yesterday, Charlie Puth had been teasing the upcoming collaboration by dropping “hints”. The singer had uploaded a photo taken from inside his car, which seemed random at first, but included a magazine with BTS on the cover in the corner of the photo. Following this, Charlie Puth had also written ‘September 1’, which happens to be Jungkook’s birthday in a video in reply to the question “charlie can you at least give us a hint as to who is singing Left and Right with you”.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Left and Right’!

