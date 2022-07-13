BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth’s collab Left and Right’s music video crosses 100 million views

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaborative track ‘Left and Right’ has hit a new milestone on YouTube! On July 13, the music video for ‘Left and Right’ crossed 100 million views on the global platform. With this, ‘Left and Right’ becomes Jungkook’s first time reaching this milestone as a solo artist. Further, this is also Charlie Puth’s 10th music video to have crossed the 100 million mark. As the music video premiered on June 24 at 10:30 am IST, it means that it took the video for ‘Left and Right’ just over 18 days to surpass this milestone on YouTube.

The collaboration had first been announced on June 17, with Charlie Puth sharing a playful video featuring Jungkook. In the video, the two took part in a short skit, revealing a snippet of ‘Left and Right’. Upon its release, the music video crossed the 10 million marks in about 12 hours, leading Charlie Puth to take to Twitter to write “Thanks CPF and ARMY! 10 million video views in 12 hours is NUTS!!!!!!”

Further, the song dominated iTunes charts all over the world upon its release, shooting up to rank 1 in at least 93 different regions on iTunes Top Songs charts. The track also debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart. Following this, ‘Left and Right’ debuted at number 22 on the Billboard HOT 100, as announced by Billboard on July 6 IST. With this, the track marked the highest debut of the week, on the famous weekly ranking of the current most popular songs in the United States.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth!

