BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth’s collab track ‘Left and Right’ debuts high on Billboard’s charts

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s new collaborative track ‘Left and Right’ is soaring high on music charts! On July 5 (local time), Billboard announced that the new single had debuted at number 22 on this week’s HOT 100 chart. With this, ‘Left and Right’ marks the highest debut this week, on the famous weekly ranking of the current most popular songs in the United States.

Check out Billboard’s Tweet announcing the same, below:

Additionally, Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right’ also shot right up to number 1 on Billboard’s weekly list of top-selling songs. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, ‘Left and Right’ ranked at number 2, and came in at number 5 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. This ties with BTS’ record for the highest-charting solo release by a member on both charts and becomes the highest-charting solo release by a BTS member in a lead role.

By debuting at number 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, ‘Left and Right’ ties with BTS’ SUGA and PSY’s song ‘That That’ which peaked at number 2 in May. Recording 72.6 million streams, ‘Left and Right’ also ties with SUGA and PSY’s number 5 rank on the Global 200 chart with ‘That That’ back in May 2022.

Meanwhile, upon its release, ‘Left and Right’ ranked at number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple regions all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, France, and more. Further, ‘Left and Right’ also debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart.

‘Left and Right’ was first announced on June 17, and was officially released at 9:30 am IST on June 24. Following this, the immersive music video for the collaborative single was released an hour later on the same day.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Mark Tuan announces first solo album ‘The Other Side’