BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right’ dominates iTunes charts across the globe

On June 24, Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook’s collaborative single ‘Left and Right’ dropped, and it’s been on everyone’s mind ever since! Immediately upon its release, the track shot right to the top of iTunes charts all over the world. As of 7 am KST (3:30 am IST), ‘Left and Right’ had ranked at number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 different regions all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, France, and more. Further, ‘Left and Right’ debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart!

Meanwhile, the music video has also been receiving a lot of love. In about 12 hours following its release, it had crossed the 10 million views mark, prompting Charlie Puth to Tweet “Thanks CPF and ARMY! 10 million video views in 12 hours is NUTS!!!!!!” At the time of writing, just over 24 hours since the music video’s release, the view count stands at over 16.3 million views.

While the track was released at 9:30 am IST, the music video was nowhere to be found at the time, leading to ‘WHERE IS THE MV’ trending on Twitter. Charlie Puth himself shared a screenshot of the trending phrase, following it up with screenshots of him asking for links to the music video. By the time the music video premiered at 10:30 am IST, ‘Left and Right’ had already crossed 1 million streams on Spotify.

Announced on June 17, the collaboration was immensely anticipated, especially since Charlie Puth and Jungkook had previously performed a duet of the former’s song ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’.

