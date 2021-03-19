BTS' Jungkook & Charlie Puth, Taeyong & Seulgi; 5 K Pop Stage collaborations that gave us heart eyes

We cherry-pick some of our ultimate favourite K-pop stage collaborations that gave us heart eyes and made us wish that these artists work together in the future too. Take a look.

I have an honest confession to make. I miss the times when K-pop stars, especially male and female stars collaborated, without the glaring fear of linkups and dating rumours dangling over their heads! K-pop has seen some iconic collaborations between idols, that have left fellow artists and fans' speechless. No, we aren't talking GOT7's Jackson's shocking expression upon watching JYP and Mamamoo's Hwasa's performance at MAMA! We are talking about K-pop stage collabs that gave us heart eyes, made us flutter in joy and increased our hopes for more bonafide collaborations in the future. Read on to find out.

1. BTS Ft Jungkook and Charlie Puth

Jungkook has admitted that he is quite the Charlie Puth fan, so it was a dream come true when he shared centre-stage with one of his favourite singers at the 2018 MGA (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards). They performed together on Charlie Puth's famous track, We Don't Talk Anymore. Jungkook had previously made a cover for the beautiful tracks, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again. Charlie Puth hung out with BTS and confessed to having a good time performing with the superstar septet.

2. NCT's Taeyong and Red Velvet's Seulgi

Labelmates Taeyong and Seulgi set the stage on fire when they collaborated at the 2017 MAMA Awards! The two performed a mix of their respective songs, I Just and Around in a very sensuous performance! Honestly, we are in a dilemma as to who we want to be: Taeyong or Seulgi.

3. Taemin and Sunmi

If dream collab had a human definition, it would be Taemin and Sunmi's electric chemistry on stage. The two talented artists took centre stage at the 2017 MAMA Awards. They performed on each other's respective solo songs, Move and Gashina, but that was enough to leave everyone awestruck in the audience and those watching through their television screens. Oh the power, they hold!

4. BTS' Jimin, N, Yein X Mina X Momo X Cheng Xiao

What would happen if the best dancers of the k-pop industry were to get together and perform, A dance party indeed! This is exactly what happened when BTS' Jimin collaborated with N, Yein, Mina, Momo and Cheng Xiao to put up a stunning classical and contemporary dance performance at the 2016 Gayo Daejun Award show.

5. EXO's Baekhyun and Bae Suzy

The two k-pop idols aren't just visuals but amazing vocalists too. Suzy and Baekhyun collaborated at the 2017 MAMA Awards when they sang the duet for the song Dream. Fans also found it cute that Baekhyun was shy and awkward to hold Suzy's hand! Sweet.

How did you like our list? Which are your favourite K-pop idols' stage collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

