BTS' Jungkook charts history as Seven feat Latto becomes fastest 2023 track to hit 1.2 billion Spotify streams

BTS’ Jungkook is just unstoppable when it comes to setting records with his diverse music. Jungkook’s official solo debut single Seven featuring American rapper Latto has clinched another milestone. It has become the fastest song of 2023 to surpass 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. On July 14, 2023, the BTS member released his single Seven, which turned out to be one of his biggest hits.

Jungkook’s Seven feat. Latto becomes fastest 2023 song to reach 1.2 BILLION streams on spotify

Jungkook’s single Seven is a romantic pop track that conveys an individual’s desire to spend every single moment with the significant other. The song was later released as part of the BTS singer’s solo debut album GOLDEN. It also features famous Korean actress Han So Hee, who plays Jungkook’s girlfriend in the music video and the latter is making efforts to win her back.

Notably, Seven has achieved several feats including silver certification in the UK, securing third spot on the UK Singles Chart, topping Billboard Hot 100 in the US and the Global 200. Guinness World Records also gave a shout-out to Jungkook’s solo track.

Jungkook’s Seven has surpassed 1.2 billion streams in 155 days, beating Miley Cyrus’ Flowers which earned this feat in 158 days.

More about Jungkook

Jungkook is the golden maknae (youngest member) of the mega-hit K-pop group BTS. The other members include Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V. Jungkook is best known for his energetic choreography and scintillating vocals.

With his debut album GOLDEN which was released in 2023, Jungkook scripted history by topping iTunes charts in 77 countries and breaking his own record for most monthly listeners on Spotify. The singer enlisted in the military on December 12 to complete the mandatory service.

