BTS' Jungkook charts Seven and 3D on Billboard Hot 100 for 2 weeks; first Korean soloist to do so

BTS' Jungkook recently made history as the first Korean solo artist to land both of his solo releases on various Billboard Music charts. BTS' Jungkook, who made his solo debut with track Seven in July has been going strong on the worldwide music charts ever since. Riding on Seven's success, Jungkook also released 3D, his second solo single. Now both the tracks will be included in his upcoming album GOLDEN.

BTS' Jungkook, first Korean soloist to do this with Seven and 3D's release

This week BTS' Jungkook created history on numerous Billboard charts. His most recent solo track 3D, featuring American rapper, Jack Harlow, is currently spending its second week on the chart at No.58. 3D made its debut at No.5 on Billboard's Hot 100 in the previous week.

Not only 3D but his previous single Seven, which features American rapper Latto also witnessed a No.1 debut on the Hot 100 chart when it was released in July. Since then, Seven has enjoyed charting every week since. It is still going strong at No.99 in its 13th week in a row.

Thus, BTS' Jungkook made history by being the first Korean soloist to have both of his songs or multiple songs chart on the Hot 100 simultaneously. Furthermore, BTS' Jungkook who debuted at No.60 this week on Billboard's Artist 100, has also set a record to become the first Korean soloist to be on the list for ten weeks. 3D not only ranked at No.2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and but also charted at No.5 on Global 200.

3D also spent two weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. Whereas Seven has stayed strong on both charts for 13 weeks. It remained stable at No.3 on the Global Excl. US chart and at No.8 on the Global 200 chart.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook is a busy bee with all his solo activities filled with schedules overseas and domestic. He recently made an appearance at a fashion event in Tokyo, where he interacted with Night Dancer singer Imase.

His solo album GOLDEN will be out on November 13 with 11 tracks, including 3D and Seven. Standing Next To You is the title track of the album. The presence of many Western artists like Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Shawn Mendes, and more can be seen on the record.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook dons all-denim look, hangs out with Night Dancer singer Imase at Calvin Klein event in Tokyo