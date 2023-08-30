BTS' Jungkook chops off famed long locks; Fans surprised with short hairdo in Seven dance challenge clip

BTS ' Jungkook revealed his new hairstyle to fans on a TikTok clip while dancing to Alesso ’s Seven remix. Fans all go crazy over the new haircut but still miss the older hairstyle of Jungkook.



Jungkook showcases his haircut

On August 30, KST, Jungkook shared a fresh dance challenge on TikTok featuring the Alesso remix of Seven featuring Latto . In a bid to promote the latest solo BTS' golden maknae uploaded a new video on TikTok, inviting fans to create duets with him.

However, it wasn't solely his dancing or the video itself that garnered the most attention. Rather, it was the revelation that he had finally parted ways with his lengthy locks, opting for a considerably shorter style. This marked a significant change after a considerable period. The haircut swiftly gained traction across social media platforms, leading to the trending of phrases like "HIS HAIR" and "Jungkookie" on Twitter.

Fans couldn't help but gush over his new hairstyle, endearingly referring to him as "a baby" or "boba Jungkook." They praised how adorable he appeared, often reminiscent of his earlier days in BTS when he frequently sported shorter haircuts. This event also signified a farewell to Jungkook's previous long-haired look that had won over many fans,

While his long hair had also been beloved by fans, the embrace of his new hair made fans joyful. Nonetheless, a sentiment of longing for Jungkook's appearance during his long-haired phase still lingered among many fans. Regardless, there's nearly unanimous agreement that Jungkook effortlessly pulls off any style!

Jungkook’s recent activities

On August 29, BTS's Jungkook engaged in a streaming session with ARMYs through a Stationhead livestream. During the event, he played his solo single "Seven" and took the opportunity to respond to fan inquiries. Initially, he addressed his limited availability, explaining that he had a scheduled activity to attend just ten minutes later. He remarked that he wished he could spend more time conversing with fans, but his packed schedule would temporarily prevent him from doing so.

Jungkook also shared insights from his recent visit to Busan with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo. He playfully corrected a fan who mistakenly referred to the city as "Pusan," emphasizing the correct name, "Busan." He then disclosed that he had enjoyed a quiet outing for good food during the visit. However, his hopes for discretion were foiled as news of their trip surfaced once again.

Amidst the conversation, Jungkook proudly declared himself an official TikToker as his TikTok account had received verification. He promised to deliver enjoyable TikTok content for ARMYs in the future. As he touched on his upcoming birthday, he pondered whether he should prepare seaweed soup, (a food eaten on birthdays in South Korea) for himself in celebration of the occasion.

Concluding the session, he assured fans that he would return with something remarkable for them. Though he refrained from divulging specifics about his ongoing projects, fans swiftly speculated that it could be related to his upcoming mini album or single.

