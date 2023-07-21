BTS’ Jungkook claims second spot for biggest debut on Global Spotify Weekly Top Songs chart with Seven; beats Miley Cyrus
Jungkook has been breaking one record after the other. This time again he has secured a spot in the Global Spotify Weekly Top Songs chart for biggest debuts in history with his solo Seven. Read on for more.
Key Highlight
-
Jungkook’s Seven ranks second in the Global Spotify Weekly Top Songs chart for biggest debut
-
He shares the spot along with other superstars like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Adele
BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, has taken the world by storm with his first solo single, Seven, as it continues to dominate the Spotify global chart even three days after its release. The peppy summer anthem has secured its spot at No. 1 on the streaming giant's chart, amassing a staggering 13.48 million streams on its second day.
Jungkook’s groundbreaking debut
Seven by Jungkook featuring Latto grabbed the second place in Global Spotify Weekly Top Songs chart. The collaboration garnered a remarkable 89.74 million streams in its debut week. Their fusion of unique styles captivated music enthusiasts across different cultures, breaking barriers and uniting fans globally.
The top spot was claimed by Miley Cyrus with an astonishing 96.03 million streams with her mesmerizing track Flowers. Making her triumphant return, Adele stunned the world once again, claiming the third spot with Easy On Me, amassing an impressive 84.95 million streams. Olivia Rodrigo grans the fourth spot with 84.13 million streams for Goof 4 u. Taylor Swift, known for her poetic storytelling, secured fourth place with Anti-Hero, which garnered a remarkable 82.93 million streams.
Seven’s growing success
Seven, a digital single that features American rapper and singer Latto, made its debut on July 14, 2023, and quickly climbed to the top of Spotify's chart with an impressive 15.99 million streams on its first day. Moreover, the K-pop idol's solo single made history by earning the biggest debut for an Asian act on Spotify.
Not only did it top Spotify's global chart, but it also secured the No. 1 position on Korea's largest music streaming service, Melon's Top 100 chart, right after its release. The song's international success extended to the UK Big Top 40, where Seven debuted at an impressive #3 position. Notably, it has become the highest debuting song by a Korean soloist on the chart this decade. Now, with its new Weekday and Weekend remixes it is all set to break more records in no time.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook to drop alluring Weekend remix of Seven soon; BIGHIT MUSIC makes announcement
Sanjana is a graduate in English language and literature. A word juggler and Hallyu enthusiast, she has been devouring K... Read more