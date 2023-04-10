BTS’ Jungkook collaborating with Justin Bieber? Fans speculate as Bang Sihyuk cooks in studio with Andrew Watt

Bang Si Hyuk PD or as he is popularly known, Hitman Bang aka the chairman of HYBE shared a photo from his visit to Los Angeles where he could be seen posing with BTS’ youngest member Jungkook and star producer Andrew Watt. He thanked American talent agent Scooter Braun for making this possible. The wheels in the fans’ minds soon began churning as they began manifesting a collaboration between Justin Bieber and Jungkook.

Jungkook with Bang PD, Andrew Watt and Jon Bellion

The next set of photos shared on Hitman Bang’s Instagram showed American singer Jon Bellion in the photos. He is known for the hit number ‘All Time Low’, and posed with CIRKUT, a Canadian record producer. The experience of all these talented musicians combined with Andrew Watt and Jungkook’s magical voice, a chart-topper is sure to be expected from them.

Possibility of Jungkook’s collaboration with Justin Bieber

Scooter Braun is known to manage Justin Bieber meanwhile Andrew Watt has previously worked with the likes of Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, and Miley Cyrus, among others. His contribution has produced songs that have become superhits right after their release and boasted a long-lasting presence on global music charts. A similar result can be expected from this studio session where the artist looked hard at work.

A collaboration between Justin Bieber and Jungkook may be one for the books and a once in a lifetime occurrence for both internationally famous artists. Jungkook left for LA recently, clad head to toe in a Calvin Klein fit, of which he was recently announced as the global ambassador. He has been frequently touching base with his fans via live sessions where he can be seen singing to them.

Jungkook’s solo debut soon?

If this visit comes to fruition quickly then one may expect the BTS member to drop his solo debut album in the coming months. While nothing has been confirmed so far, he could be the sixth one from the group to go solo, with updates awaited from member V about his own individual release.

