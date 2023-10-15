BTS’ Jungkook comments on own 3D challenge video with TXT: Here is why

BTS member Jungkook and Tomorrow X Together took on the 3D and Chasing The Feeling challenge together and impressed fans with their fiery moves. All seemed well until the BTS member hilariously commented on his own post and mentioned the social media website the social media website. Many fans found his actions cute.

Jungkook comments on his post

On October 14, Tomorrow X Together posted the Chasing That Feeling challenge with Jungkook. Briefly after a few hours, on October 15, Jungkook posted the 3D challenge with the junior group. Then the BTS member went on to comment on his own video and mentioned the social media website too. Jungkook commented, “TikTok-ah, please stop the tag errors”. In the next comment, he added, “I’ll fix it again tomorrow”. Fans found his attempt to talk to the social media service hilariously cute.

On October 15, Junkook took on the 3D and Ditto challenge with NewJeans. The adorable performance by the maknae left everyone awestruck. Many mentioned that it was refreshing to see the idol perform a cuter dance.

Jungkook’s latest activities

BTS member Jungkook is all set for his new venture and will release his first solo album on November 3. The tracklist released revealed many collaborations that fans look forward to. There are a total of 11 tracks which include his previous release Seven Explicit version and Clean version featuring American rapper Latto and 3D which features Jack Harlow. Other collaborations include Major Lazor on the track Closer to You and DJ Snake on Please Don’t Change. Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance and Shot Glass of Tears are also included in the album. The singer will also be performing on his first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage which will take place on November 20 in Seoul. It will also be live-streamed for the global audience.

