BTS’ Jungkook conquers global iTunes charts with GOLDEN and Standing Next To You

Jungkook’s highly anticipated solo album, GOLDEN along with its main song Standing Next to You was unveiled on November 3. Swiftly following their release, both the album and the song ascended to the peak of iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe.

Jungkook sweeps iTunes charts across countries

As reported by BIGHIT MUSIC, by 9 a.m. KST on November 4, GOLDEN had achieved the top spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in a minimum of 77 distinct regions, which included countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Japan.

Simultaneously, Standing Next to You had claimed the number one position on iTunes Top Songs charts in no fewer than 71 diverse regions, encompassing countries such as Greece, Poland, and Qatar.

Furthermore, Jungkook secured top spots on both the Worldwide iTunes and European iTunes song and album charts. Notably, in the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song categories, every track from the album, including solo singles like Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), made a significant impact by attaining top rankings.

Upon its immediate release, the music video for Standing Next to You entered the trending video section in multiple countries and regions. It rapidly ascended to the number one position on the YouTube Trending Worldwide chart and within 18 hours, the music video accumulated over 10 million views on YouTube, reaching this milestone at approximately 8 a.m. on November 4.

As per Hanteo Chart, a platform for album sales statistics, Jungkook's GOLDEN recorded remarkable sales of 2,147,389 copies on its release day. This achievement marks it as the top-selling K-pop solo album upon its debut, and it secures the 6th position among all K-pop groups in terms of sales.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN debut

On November 3, GOLDEN was unveiled, and this long-awaited album has already captivated fans with its distinct songwriting and the narratives woven into each track. The album has become a sensation, as it encapsulates the golden moments from Jungkook's journey as both a member of BTS and as a solo artist. The nickname bestowed upon him by his dear hyung, RM, perfectly encapsulates Jungkook’s essence. GOLDEN, the all-English album features a total of 11 tracks, highlighting a multitude of partnerships with international artists.

