BTS’ Jungkook continues to achieve new heights as FIFA song Dreamers crosses 300 million streams on Spotify

On Spotify, the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, Dreamers, which was released by BTS' Jungkook on November 20 of last year, has exceeded 300 million streams. In 217 days, Dreamers had 300,160,390 cumulative streams. Additionally, it recorded over 700,000 streams per day, demonstrating its consistent popularity among listeners worldwide.

Dreamers:

Specifically, Dreamers arrived at 300 million streams in the most limited period among Korean solo tracks, expanding the new record once more. The shortest time period ever for a K-pop solo song was 35 days for Dreamers and the shortest time period ever for a Korean solo singer's solo song was 110 days for Dreamers. 100 million streams of the K-pop solo singer's song were made in 2023. Dreamers also established a new debut record at the time of its release, debuting at No. 1 on the Spotify Global Chart. 2, the best done by an Asian solo artist.

Jungkook’s achievements:

The official World Cup soundtrack Dreamers was the first to reach the top of the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart in the United States and the World Digital Song Sales Chart for two weeks in a row. Alongside this, since Jungkook opened his Spotify account, with just three melodies including 'Dreamers', 'Stay Alive', and 'Left and Right', he charted 9 songs in 372 days, the most limited time frame ever for a Korean vocalist, crossing 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. Jungkook is one of the main 10 K-pop solo singers in the most limited time with just 3 tunes, including 'Dreamers' for his Spotify official record, webtoon OST 'Stay Alive', and collaborative track with Charlie Puth 'Left and Right'. He accomplished a billion streams and was formally recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

Jungkook:

SUGA | Agust D TOUR D-DAY in SEOUL took place in Seoul on June 25. On this day, SUGA opened the door with Haegeum from his first solo album D-DAY which came out in April, as well as many other BTS songs. Then, SUGA, who sang "BTS Cypher Part 3 and Part 4 and Ddaeng said that he was supposed to sing a song with the other members at first, but he felt lonely doing it alone. He then introduced V, Jimin, and Jungkook, who had come to the concert hall. They behaved like maknaes and yelled "Yoongi" into the microphones, which made the ARMYs and SUGA giggle out loud.

