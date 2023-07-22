BTS’ Jungkook continues to break records as Seven enters UK’s Official Singles Chart at no. 3

As indicated by the UK's Official Charts on July 22nd, Jungkook's 'Seven' entered the top 100 of the UK's Official Charts and went directly to No. 3 simultaneously. Jungkook's third spot is the second highest for a K-pop soloist, following the first spot set by Psy's 'Gangnam Style', which caused a worldwide frenzy in 2012. It is likewise the highest ranking record for a Korean solo artist's debut throughout the entire existence of the UK's Official Charts.

'Seven' is a song about needing to be with the person you love the entire week, and a summery song combined with his sweet voice with a complex pop sense. As the acoustic guitar and UK garage, an electronic music style developed in England in the early 1990s, harmonize, it is particularly addictive. Jungkook showed up on BBC's famous program 'The One Show'. Jungkook, who was evaluated on this program as BTS in 2021, showed up as a solo artist in around two years and sang single Seven (feat. Latto) live. Jungkook, who showed up in the midst of cheers from the fans, communicated his feelings of getting back to the UK after the Wembley show in 2019, "I'm truly glad to have returned (to the UK). I've been sitting tight for the 'Seven' stage before the fans. Thanks to all the fans for coming."

After that, Jungkook gave the song Seven, opening with the line, "Global pop star!" Jungkook performed live singing and performed with a live band and artists on a phase set up on a helipad with the London skyline and the River Thames behind the scenes. 'Seven', which was the first song by a Korean solo artist to enter the global chart at Spotify, set a standard, keeping up with the top position for 7 days straight, and furthermore entered the 'Weekly Top Song Global' and went directly to number one.

