BTS’ Jungkook continues to remain on Top 30 of UK’s Official Singles Chart with solo release Seven

As per charts on August 4th, BTS' Jungkook's first solo single Seven (feat. Latto) delivered on July 14th positioned 29th on the most recent chart (August fourth to tenth) of the main single 'Top 100'. This track, which entered the chart at No. 3, went through No. 13 last week and remained in the Top 30 for three consecutive weeks. Following its release, this song entered the chart at No.3, the highest spot since Psy's 'Gangnam Style' (No. 2) as a K-pop male solo vocalist. Here's a closer look.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release Seven (feat. Latto):

As indicated by the most recent chart (as of August 5) delivered by Billboard, on August second, Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) unveiled on July fourteenth emerged on the main single chart 'Hot 100' and ranked 9th. Seven appeared at No. 1 on this chart last week (as of July 29) and entered the top 10 charts for two sequential weeks. Jungkook is the first Korean solo artist to be in the top 10 for two continuous weeks on the 'Hot 100' since Psy (Gangnam Style) in 2012. Moreover, Seven saved the best position for two consecutive weeks one next to the other in 'Global 200' and 'Global (Excl. the US)', and positioned 2nd in 'Digital Song Sales' and 11th in 'Streaming Song'.

BTS’ Jungkook’s TikTok account:

On August first, on Weverse, Jungkook shared a challenge video of ENHYPEN members moving to his song 'Seven' and some BTS members also lauded it. All the while, the TikTok account he utilized was uncovered, and Jungkook, who saw it, recognized it coolly, saying, "Yes, that's me." At the point when the news broke, Jungkook's TikTok account, which had 0 followers before the release, crossed 1 million followers in 2 hours and 36 minutes. Beforehand, Guinness World Records in the UK reported that BTS had 1 million followers in 3 hours and 31 minutes after opening a TikTok account. Jungkook set another worldwide record by arriving at 1 million followers about an hour quicker than them. Furthermore, Jungkook's TikTok account arrived at 3.4 million followers in 12 hours and 46 minutes, beating Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's record of 3.3 million followers in 24 hours, breaking the record for the fastest followers in a day. Furthermore, it surpassed 5 million followers in 24 hours, which was recorded as the most followed account in a day on the platform.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SM Entertainment's new boy group RIIZE breaks record to reach 1 million Instagram followers